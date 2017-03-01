Oakton hosting candidate forum Monday

Oakton hosting candidate forum Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

The forum is 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room 1604 at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet three of the four candidates seeking to fill two seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,254
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,502,196
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 min Old Millennia Tramp 63,463
bond forfeiture Greg Salvi (Jul '15) 1 hr WILDBILL 123
who is the worse presidential candidate in hist... 2 hr Rev Jerry Fatwell 5
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr SweLL GirL 10,401
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 hr Hatti_Hollerand 105,024
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC