Oakton candidates share qualifications, priorities
From left, Martha Burns, Carmina Cortes Gonzalez, Paul Kotowski and Travis Zimmermann are candidates for the Oakton Community College board. Four newcomers vying for two six-year seats on the Oakton Community College board have been sharing their qualifications and priorities for the position with voters as they campaign for the April 4 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|obama muslim
|1,506,092
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|District 1
|238,941
|Chicago's homeless need housing, not handouts
|14 min
|Geezer
|6
|PHOTOS: March snow storm hits Chicago-area
|24 min
|Well Well
|3
|Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09)
|29 min
|Wow
|8
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|34 min
|Wow
|9
|Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ...
|1 hr
|Im Responsible
|43
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC