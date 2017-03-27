Mount Prospect officer laid to rest w...

Mount Prospect officer laid to rest with full honors

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Daily Herald

A well-loved officer and family man, who fulfilled a second calling as a Mount Prospect police officer later in life, was laid to rest Saturday flanked by fellow officers from the surrounding suburbs. About 100 officers stood in the pouring rain to salute Lawrence E. "Larry" Rosenbarski, 58, whose casket was carried in a maroon-colored hearse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min ritedownthemiddle 1,509,812
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min tuffet 239,571
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 35 min Dudley 8,077
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Mothra 63,581
White country boys know how to shoot! 2 hr Ashole Bahboon 2
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr CrunchyBacon 105,065
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr TRD 71,275
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC