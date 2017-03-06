Man missing in Des Plaines after driver left him at wrong location

A 66-year-old man was reported missing after, authorities say, a driver who was supposed to take him to a Chicago nursing home dropped him off at an incorrect location in Des Plaines. Michael Bennett, who suffers from depression and recently attempted suicide, has not been seen or heard from since about 11 a.m. Friday, when a JWS transport driver erroneously left him at Touhy Avenue and Maple Street, according to an Illinois State Police advisory alert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.