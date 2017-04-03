Maine 207 candidates talk state budget woes, high teacher salaries
From top left, Aurora Austriaco, Linda Coyle, Dan Gott, from bottom left, Jin Lee and Carla Owen are candidates for Maine Township High School District 207 School Board. Maine Township District 207 school board candidates agreed the state's budget impasse and education funding proposals in Springfield could soon force the district to make difficult decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|mdbuilder
|1,511,889
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Churchlady
|239,855
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Graduation in Detroit.
|3 hr
|DarqueezeBstooopid
|10
|A Historic Poem
|3 hr
|Neils Bohr
|4
|The Scoop on Weiner.
|4 hr
|Weiner-s Weiner
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC