Maine 207 candidates talk state budget woes, high teacher salaries

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Daily Herald

From top left, Aurora Austriaco, Linda Coyle, Dan Gott, from bottom left, Jin Lee and Carla Owen are candidates for Maine Township High School District 207 School Board. Maine Township District 207 school board candidates agreed the state's budget impasse and education funding proposals in Springfield could soon force the district to make difficult decisions.

