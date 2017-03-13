Made-in-USA Keystone Tailored factory makes 50,000 suits a year
At Keystone Tailored Manufacturing , inside the former Joseph & Feiss factory on Tiedemann Road, 100-plus workers are still making designer men's suits, sport coats and trousers with an old-world attention to detail. Now employees of the W Diamond Group Corp ., in Des Plaines, Illinois, the men and women still proudly and painstakingly stitch together, assemble and steam-press about 50,000 Hart Schaffner Marx and Hickey Freeman suits a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|238,807
|Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ...
|6 min
|RustyS
|17
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|sonicfilter
|1,505,859
|bring back vocational schools!!
|1 hr
|Baldwin Felts Agency
|7
|Obama has LEAK under sink.
|1 hr
|Lash LaRue
|12
|Reward them some more God!!!
|3 hr
|doG nmaDed Hloy r...
|1
|Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Luke A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC