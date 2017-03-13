Made-in-USA Keystone Tailored factory...

Made-in-USA Keystone Tailored factory makes 50,000 suits a year

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Cleveland.com

At Keystone Tailored Manufacturing , inside the former Joseph & Feiss factory on Tiedemann Road, 100-plus workers are still making designer men's suits, sport coats and trousers with an old-world attention to detail. Now employees of the W Diamond Group Corp ., in Des Plaines, Illinois, the men and women still proudly and painstakingly stitch together, assemble and steam-press about 50,000 Hart Schaffner Marx and Hickey Freeman suits a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Coffee Party 238,807
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 6 min RustyS 17
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min sonicfilter 1,505,859
bring back vocational schools!! 1 hr Baldwin Felts Agency 7
Obama has LEAK under sink. 1 hr Lash LaRue 12
Reward them some more God!!! 3 hr doG nmaDed Hloy r... 1
News Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09) 5 hr Luke A 7
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC