Lester: After three years apart, Syrian family in Des Plaines to reunite
Saffaf's children, from left, Maria, Homam, Eylas and Fares. Maria and her mother have been separated from the others for nearly three years but were recently granted entry to the U.S. After a nearly three-year separation, Des Plaines resident Marwan Saffaf has received word that his wife and 15-year-old daughter picked up their passports and visas Monday and will be traveling to the United States in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Joy
|1,510,898
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Into The Night
|63,602
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|39 min
|just on
|239,845
|no immunity for flynn
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|A Historic Poem
|2 hr
|Im a poet-I dont ...
|2
|Graduation in Detroit.
|3 hr
|Dont Fook Around
|7
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC