Lester: After three years apart, Syri...

Lester: After three years apart, Syrian family in Des Plaines to reunite

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Saffaf's children, from left, Maria, Homam, Eylas and Fares. Maria and her mother have been separated from the others for nearly three years but were recently granted entry to the U.S. After a nearly three-year separation, Des Plaines resident Marwan Saffaf has received word that his wife and 15-year-old daughter picked up their passports and visas Monday and will be traveling to the United States in early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Joy 1,510,898
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 18 min Into The Night 8,120
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min Into The Night 63,602
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 39 min just on 239,845
no immunity for flynn 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2
A Historic Poem 2 hr Im a poet-I dont ... 2
Graduation in Detroit. 3 hr Dont Fook Around 7
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at March 31 at 9:29AM CDT

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC