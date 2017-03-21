Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines wins cham...

Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines wins chamber Food Fight

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines check out with their big "haul" for the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 15th annual Food Fight Challenge, after shopping at Sam's Club in Des Plaines. Andrea Biwer, left, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry executive director, presents a Food Fight Challenge certificate to Debra Walusiak, executive director of the Self-Help Closet & Pantry of Des Plaines, as members of the winning Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines look on.

