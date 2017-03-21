Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines wins chamber Food Fight

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines check out with their big "haul" for the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 15th annual Food Fight Challenge, after shopping at Sam's Club in Des Plaines. Andrea Biwer, left, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry executive director, presents a Food Fight Challenge certificate to Debra Walusiak, executive director of the Self-Help Closet & Pantry of Des Plaines, as members of the winning Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines look on.

