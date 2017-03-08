Images: #TBT Gallery revisits suburba...

Images: #TBT Gallery revisits suburban movie theaters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The Berlin Wintergarten Theatre opened in 1895 becoming known as the first cinema, presenting a short silent film by the Skladanowsky brothers. In Paris in 1900, two brothers, Louis and August Lumiere, presented the first commercial exhibition of projected motion pictures to a paying audience of multiple people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,503,991
News Week passes without any homicides in Chicago fo... 4 min Goose Chase 5
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 7 min Goose Chase 118
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 14 min Goose Chase 33
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,431
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques in Ottawa 238,563
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC