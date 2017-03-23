How Meyn's blacksmith shop ended up in Mount Prospect

John Conrad Moehling convinced John Meyn to relocate to Mount Prospect from Arlington Heights, building a shop for him at the northwest corner of what today is Northwest Highway and Route 83. Meyn built the adjacent house after he married. In those days, blacksmithing was essential to the survival of any community, so Meyn can be credited for helping to transform the lonely train stop between Des Plaines and Arlington Heights into a viable commerce center.

