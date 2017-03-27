Historic Methodist Campground in Des Plaines hosting spring cleanup
Volunteers can help clean up the grounds at 1900 E. Algonquin Road in Des Plaines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and Saturday, April 15. The work will include landscaping, sweeping and window washing. Supplies will be provided, but organizers asked volunteers to bring their own rakes and garden gloves.
