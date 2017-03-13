From plates to potholes -- readers' q...

From plates to potholes -- readers' questions answered

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Mark Spencer is curious about new Illinois license plates popping up lately, and he's not the only reader with questions we'll answer in this week's column. "Have there been any complaints about the legibility along the left side of the new plates?" Spencer, of Northbrook, asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,507,587
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 28 min Jacques Ottawa 239,157
bring back vocational schools!! 1 hr Johnny Winters 23
This doesn't seem fair to me. 1 hr Fascist bastards 5
The Scoop on Weiner. 1 hr Huma and Hillary 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr RACE 10,473
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) 4 hr Reginald Fortis 9
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC