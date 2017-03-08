FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
MAY 12: The AT&T logo is seen atop a phone bill May 12, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. The US National Security Agency began collecting information from phone records of millions of AT&T , Verizon, and BellSouth customers shortly after the 2001 terror attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Fit2Serve
|1,503,823
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|13 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,429
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|SOAP BOX HERO
|238,553
|Week passes without any homicides in Chicago fo...
|50 min
|Old South Way
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|RACE
|3,619
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|RACE
|2,506
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC