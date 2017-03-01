Enter workplace makeover contest by March 10
Tamarack was last year's winner of the Daily Herald Business Ledger Workplace Makeover Contest. The designers came in and completely overhauled the company's conference room, streamlining the space and modernizing the equipment.
