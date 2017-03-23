Endorsements: Owen, Lee, Coyle, Austriaco for Maine Township Dist. 207
Four seats are open for Maine Township High School District 207 and five candidates are running. Two are currently on the board -- board President Carla Owen and member Jin Lee, both of Park Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,508,412
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Guru
|239,342
|This doesn't seem fair to me.
|3 hr
|Publishers R Fasc...
|9
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|3 hr
|Halal butcher
|2
|Ron Kessler's observations about Presidents etc.
|4 hr
|Jimmy blows
|4
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|RACE
|105,054
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|5 hr
|chicagoson11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC