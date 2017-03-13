Endorsements: Bogusz for mayor, Rodd and Smith for council in Des Plaines
Des Plaines has had its share of good mayors in the last few decades, but no one with the drive, ambition and relentless pursuit that Bogusz exhibits. Under his watch, the City Council has eliminated budget deficits and given the city back its sound financial footing -- no longer needing to borrow money to buy handbags, as it once did.
