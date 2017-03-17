Driver in deadly Des Plaines crash never had license revoked despite years of violations
Anita Crawford, 50, second from left, Kirsten Crawford, 20, center, and Kevin Crawford, 52, right, were killed in a Des Plaines crash Feb. 16, 2017. Hailee Crawford, left, and Christian Crawford, lower right, were not in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,506,903
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|12 min
|CrunchyBacon
|105,045
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|JRB
|238,998
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Moisty Dayenne
|63,517
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|Delson
|91
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|3
|Primed to pay? Tolls start Tuesday on Elgin-O'Hare (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Captain Coconut
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC