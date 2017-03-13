District 62 aligns next year's spring break with District 207
Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has changed the week of spring break for the 2017-2018 school year to align with Maine Township High School District 207. The school board approved changing spring break next year to March 26-30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|mdbuilder
|1,507,458
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Well Well
|239,141
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Teenage boy dead, 3 others wounded in South Sid...
|1 hr
|HC Burnett
|5
|Triple shooting in East Garfield Park
|1 hr
|Earl
|3
|Steve Wilkos : talk show host ? or simple mi... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|wildbill
|460
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|4 hr
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC