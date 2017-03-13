District 62 aligns next year's spring...

District 62 aligns next year's spring break with District 207

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has changed the week of spring break for the 2017-2018 school year to align with Maine Township High School District 207. The school board approved changing spring break next year to March 26-30.

