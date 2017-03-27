Des Plaines woman charged in attack, ...

Des Plaines woman charged in attack, robbery attempt at Park Ridge hospital

A Des Plaines woman is facing robbery and aggravated battery charges after police say she attacked a hospital employee and demanded the keys to her car. Amanda Marie Bermudez, 24, of the 200 block of East Bradley Street, was taken into custody near her home Sunday, the same day as the alleged attack, which occurred around 4 p.m. on the campus of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge , police said.

