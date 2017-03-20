Des Plaines Science & Arts Academy ho...

Des Plaines Science & Arts Academy honors Mark Anderson

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Science & Arts Academy in Des Plaines honored Mark Anderson on Friday at the Estate by Gene & Georgetti in Rosemont with the Blue Horizon Award at the schools annual Into the Blue Gala. The Blue Horizon Award honors the deeply committed and dedicated supporters of the school's mission and core values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Canuk 1,507,937
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 23 min SweLL GirL 10,480
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min Jacques Ottawa 239,235
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 53 min 2016 HOTTEST EVER 63,539
Obama has LEAK under sink. 12 hr TROY the Plumber 31
why are the cops who were granted immunity in m... (Aug '10) 13 hr chip 29
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC