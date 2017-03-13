Des Plaines residents raise stink ove...

Des Plaines residents raise stink over proposed commercial compost facility

Some Des Plaines residents are upset over a proposed commercial composting facility, complaining the 25-acre development across from Oakton Community College would cause an odor problem in the area. The Cook County Zoning Board could recommend the development Tuesday during a meeting.

