Des Plaines rally sounds notes of fear, hope
Local political leaders -- and perhaps future political leaders -- gathered at Dee Park in Maine Township on Sunday to praise the area's diversity and inclusiveness. The event, hosted by Maine Township United, featured speakers including Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and Chicago Alderman and Illinois gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar, who attended Maine East High School in Park Ridge.
