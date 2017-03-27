Des Plaines police encounter setbacks in probe of deadly crash
Des Plaines police are encountering setbacks in the investigation of a deadly crash last month, which killed three family members from Arlington Heights and a Des Plaines man. The lone survivor of the crash on Northwest Highway by Lattof YMCA in Des Plaines had been in a medically-induced coma until last week, Police Chief Bill Kushner said.
