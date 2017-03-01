Des Plaines needs some relief from trains, too
The Daily Herald's concern for train traffic in Barrington is commendable. However, where was this concern when those same trains ravaged the quality of life in Des Plaines and other affected communities prior to CN purchasing the western route? I don't recall Sen. Durbin ever expressing concern, nor did then-Rep. Duckworth.
