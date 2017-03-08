Des Plaines man wrongfully convicted of murder going back to prison
A Des Plaines man who received $25 million for spending 16 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit is heading back to prison after admitting he shot a former gang member in the legs in 2015. Thaddeus Jimenez, 38, was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to federal charges of illegal possession of a firearm.
