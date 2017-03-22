Des Plaines man gets 18 years for home invasion, stealing sports memorabilia

A Des Plaines man who fled to Mexico after he was charged with home invasion was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime. Steven Chung, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to a 2014 Wheeling home invasion during which prosecutors say two other men held up a homeowner at gunpoint and stole his sports memorabilia, including Michael Jordan and Yasiel Puig trading cards worth between $150,000 and $200,000.

