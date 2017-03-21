Des Plaines man charged in Niles shoo...

Des Plaines man charged in Niles shooting

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A Des Plaines man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a confrontation outside tavern in Niles that turned violent. A Niles police officer on patrol at 4 a.m. Sunday came upon a disturbance at the Chasers Bar & Grill parking lot on the 9000 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

