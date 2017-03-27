Des Plaines geological society hostin...

Des Plaines geological society hosting arts show

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

The Des Plaines Valley Geological Society is hosting the 52nd annual "Jewelry, Gem, Fossil, Mineral and Lapidary Arts Show" this weekend. The show is 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Des Plaines Park District Leisure Center, 2222 Birch St. The show includes a kid's room, live demonstrations, educational exhibits, raffles, a silent auction and fine gem, mineral, fossil and jewelry dealers.

