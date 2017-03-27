Des Plaines geological society hosting arts show
The Des Plaines Valley Geological Society is hosting the 52nd annual "Jewelry, Gem, Fossil, Mineral and Lapidary Arts Show" this weekend. The show is 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Des Plaines Park District Leisure Center, 2222 Birch St. The show includes a kid's room, live demonstrations, educational exhibits, raffles, a silent auction and fine gem, mineral, fossil and jewelry dealers.
