Des Plaines District 62 candidates talk teacher pay, school diversity
Challenger Dan Bachar and incumbents Ronald Burton, Brian Inzerello, James Poskozim and Stephanie Duckmann are vying for four 4-year seats on the school board. The board also has an open 2-year term seat, but no candidate is running for the spot.
