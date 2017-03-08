Deadline nears for NWSBA Timothy C. E...

Deadline nears for NWSBA Timothy C. Evans Law School Scholarship

Students currently enrolled in law school may apply for the Honorable Timothy C. Evans Scholarship, sponsored by the Northwest Suburban Bar Association and the Northwest Suburban Bar Association Foundation. This scholarship was established to honor the commitment and dedication that the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Timothy C. Evans, has devoted to the Northwest Suburban Bar Association and to the community of Cook County.

