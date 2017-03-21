DCG Roofing buys Melrose Park building
Darwin Realty recently represented FSC Investments Ltd. in the sale of a 20,000 square foot building at 2045 Janice Ave. in Melrose Park to DCG Roofing Solutions, Inc. for $710,000. DCG Roofing selected the 1.35-acre site and facility as a new location for the business which will be relocating from 1285 Rand Rd. in Des Plaines, IL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|18 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|24 min
|Trump is the man
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,194
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|30 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,483
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|36 min
|CrunchyBacon
|105,047
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|57 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,391
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Breezy _Soul
|3,627
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC