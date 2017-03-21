DCG Roofing buys Melrose Park building

DCG Roofing buys Melrose Park building

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Darwin Realty recently represented FSC Investments Ltd. in the sale of a 20,000 square foot building at 2045 Janice Ave. in Melrose Park to DCG Roofing Solutions, Inc. for $710,000. DCG Roofing selected the 1.35-acre site and facility as a new location for the business which will be relocating from 1285 Rand Rd. in Des Plaines, IL.

