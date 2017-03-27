Crawford grandparents start new life ...

Crawford grandparents start new life as parents after deadly Des...

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Kevin Crawford, right, Kirsten Crawford, second from right on top, and Anita Crawford, third from right, were killed last month in a Des Plaines car crash. Hailee Crawford, left, and Christian Crawford now live with their grandparents.

