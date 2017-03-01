Crawford family run fundraiser in Arlington Heights on Saturday
Kevin and Anita Crawford and their 20-year-old daughter, Kirsten Crawford, were killed in a crash Feb. 16 in Des Plaines, after a speeding Mercedes-Benz struck their Chevrolet Impala. The surviving children -- Hailee, 15, and Christian, 10 -- were not in the vehicle.
