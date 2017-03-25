Chicago-area Muslims, Jews seek new alliances and understanding
Activists meet March 3, 2017, outside the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines to greet Muslim worshippers arriving for weekly prayers as part of a demonstration of interfaith support. In the wake of bomb threats on Jewish community centers and mosques across the country, the Muslim and Jewish faithful have become driven by a common vulnerability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Into The Night
|63,568
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Earl
|1,509,325
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|8,070
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|one-moniker Jacques
|239,487
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|54 min
|Sublime1
|105,060
|Graduation in Detroit.
|1 hr
|BHO is EVIL
|4
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|2 hr
|Emeril LaGas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC