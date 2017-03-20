Artwork by Liz Pawlik at Des Plaines City Hall in April
Beautiful pastel florals and landscapes by artist Liz Pawlik will adorn the walls of the Council Chambers of Des Plaines City Hall, 1420 Miner Street, from March 31st through April 28th. Liz is a member of the Des Plaines Art Guild and is currently serving as the guild's First Vice President.
