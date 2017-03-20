Artwork by Barbara Gonyo at Des Plain...

Artwork by Barbara Gonyo at Des Plaines Library in April

Read more: Daily Herald

Artwork done in a variety of mediums created by artist Barbara Gonyo, will be on display at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Street, in the 3rd floor gallery area from April 1st through April 29th. Barbara, a member of the Des Plaines Art Guild dpag.org , has been painting as long as she could remember.

