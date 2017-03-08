Arlington Heights police seek stolen semitruck
The white 2009 semi was parked Dec. 6 near Dundee Road and Route 53, with no trailer attached at the time, officials said in a news release. The semi, license plate no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|RoxLo
|1,503,281
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|ObamasWatergate
|238,451
|Week passes without any homicides in Chicago fo...
|59 min
|Poopie Pants
|3
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|10,422
|How to dig a 1-mile tunnel under the North Side...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|7 hr
|Frontier Justice
|32
|Chicago immigration rally has message for Trump...
|7 hr
|Frontier Justice
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC