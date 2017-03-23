April Meeting of the Des Plaines Art Guild and Park Ridge Art League
The next general meeting of members from two local art organizations, the Des Plaines Art Guild and Park Ridge Art League, will meet on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00 pm at Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker Street, in Des Plaines. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.
