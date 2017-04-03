After Hours, April 3, 2017
Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates Rotary Club President Bill Kelley, 2017 Annual Classic Chairman Allen Gabe, and Master of Ceremonies Jim Fabbrini, celebrate a fundraiser for local charities during "Denim & Diamonds" at Two Century Centre in Schaumburg. Members of Chamber630 recently gathered at Seasons 52 in Oak Brook for a Business Off The Clock networking event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,510,317
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Max
|239,645
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,082
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|14 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,373
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|16 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3,057
|Give liberals a stroke! Fight for coal powered...
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Sessions: DOJ will crack down on federal grants...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC