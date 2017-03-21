AARP offers free tax preparation service in Northwest suburbs
The AARP in conjunction with several local organizations is offering free tax preparation at a number of locations in the Northwest suburbs. Taxpayers can live anywhere in Illinois and do not have to be seniors or low income to use the service, although organizers encourage higher income taxpayers or taxpayers with complicated returns to seek out a paid professional.
