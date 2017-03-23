$80,000 bail for two accused in strin...

$80,000 bail for two accused in string of suburban armed robberies

A man and a woman charged with armed robberies in Des Plaines, Glenview and Schaumburg were each ordered held on $80,000 bail Friday. A third defendant, 27-year-old Ahmed Fathi, is hospitalized for unknown reasons at Chicago's Cermak Hospital, prosecutors said.

