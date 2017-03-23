3 charged in series of suburban robberies
Three Chicago residents were charged Thursday in connection to a Des Plaines robbery in which one of the suspects exchanged phone numbers with a gas station clerk before her accomplice stole cash at knife point, authorities said. Ahmed Fathi, 27, Samantha Perez, 24, and Ayham Alamawi, 24, are charged with armed robbery.
