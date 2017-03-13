1st Ward candidates in Des Plaines defend campaign blemishes
Political newcomer Mark Lysakowski has never voted in a Des Plaines election, and Steven Mokry, a library board member, in 2013 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation over firewood he stole in Wisconsin. Past histories aside, the candidates aligned on a majority of issues facing the city -- including hesitancy about a plan to use taxpayer money to revitalize the Des Plaines Theatre, support for keeping taxpayer-funded health insurance for city council members, and were critical of political infighting among aldermen and the mayor.
