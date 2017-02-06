Young Organist Chelsea Chen to Perform Free Recital in Des Plaines

Award-winning young international concert organist and composer Chelsea Chen will perform a diverse, centuries-spanning program that includes her signature composition, "Taiwanese Suite," and the Chicago debut of her "Chorale-Prelude on 'Bethold'" at a free concert presented by the Chicago chapter of the American Guild of Organists at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, Ill. The event is open to the public, and reservations are not required.

