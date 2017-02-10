Weekend picks: Tammy Pescatelli plays a run at Schaumburg Improv
If you love comedian Tammy Pescatelli from her Netflix standup special "Finding the Funny," then don't miss her in person when she returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,493,046
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|18 min
|RACE
|104,930
|abby2-13-17
|21 min
|RACE
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,170
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|32 min
|RACE
|10,273
|Are democrats destroyed?
|48 min
|Go Blue Forever
|305
|What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?
|1 hr
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC