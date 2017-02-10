Weekend picks: Tammy Pescatelli plays...

Weekend picks: Tammy Pescatelli plays a run at Schaumburg Improv

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Daily Herald

If you love comedian Tammy Pescatelli from her Netflix standup special "Finding the Funny," then don't miss her in person when she returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase.

