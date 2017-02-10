Water main break cancels classes at Oakton
Daytime classes at Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus have been canceled due to a water main break, officials said. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.
