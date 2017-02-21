Unclaimed $100,000 winning lotto ticket sold in Morris

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket with a $100,000 prize was sold at a Morris liquor store and remains unclaimed as of Wednesday. The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Morris Liquor, 2407 Sycamore Drive, and matched all five numbers in the Wednesday midday drawing: 11, 14, 20, 37, 44. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.