Thieves in Des Plaines, Mount Prospect target laundry coin boxes
Des Plaines and Mount Prospect police are reporting a series of thefts of coin boxes from laundry rooms in apartment complexes. In Des Plaines, thieves stole the top and coin box between 10 p.m. Feb. 2 and 8:25 a.m. Feb. 4 from a clothes dryer in an apartment building laundry room on the 600 block of Beau Court.
