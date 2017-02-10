State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fire districts
Sam Witwer Jr. receives the 2016 Illinois Association of Park Districts and Illinois Park and Recreation Association Community Service Award. Illinois State Rep. Marty Moylan was recently honored by the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts with its Legislator of the Year Award, in recognition of his work to ensure that fire departments have the necessary resources to protect and serve their local communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,492,764
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|District 1
|238,106
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|21 min
|honeymylove
|2,272
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|Science Needs Logic
|63,224
|How did 3 muslim spies get this high up?
|3 hr
|ANooseAtree4Them
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|margaret
|66
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC