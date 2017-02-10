State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fi...

State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fire districts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Daily Herald

Sam Witwer Jr. receives the 2016 Illinois Association of Park Districts and Illinois Park and Recreation Association Community Service Award. Illinois State Rep. Marty Moylan was recently honored by the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts with its Legislator of the Year Award, in recognition of his work to ensure that fire departments have the necessary resources to protect and serve their local communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,492,764
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min District 1 238,106
last post wins! (Apr '13) 21 min honeymylove 2,272
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min Science Needs Logic 63,224
How did 3 muslim spies get this high up? 3 hr ANooseAtree4Them 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) 7 hr margaret 66
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,363
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC