State Police commander willing to bea...

State Police commander willing to beat the streets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

In this Jan. 25, 2017 photo, Illinois State Police District 11 Commander Timothy Tyler poses for a photo at the district headquarters in Collinsville, Ill. The 45-year-old has been promoted to captain, his latest promotion in an 18-year career with Illinois State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Joy 1,497,353
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min NotSoDivineMsM 237,338
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 10 min Badd 18
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,376
Obama's a mooslim traitor! 1 hr Ushie Bobo 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr CrunchyBacon 104,989
Comedy , theatre or rush street? 2 hr Cgeh 1
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC